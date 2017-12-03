One Response to 12) What if Everyone had the Bible With No Copyrights?

  1. Valerie 2017/12/07 Reply

    We are translating the New Testament into my husband’s first language. For what it’s worth, we do not translate a New Testament or Bible that is copyrighted. Rather we use as many versions (English, Spanish, inter-lineal Greek, and back-translations of other minority languages) as we can get our hands on. This allows us to get to the meaning as well as finding other ways of translating a given idea, concept, and/or verse.

