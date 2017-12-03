That’s what the folks are dreaming about at…
Imagine a world in which new translations weren’t dominated by turf, politics, nor investments. Maybe they would look like this?
https://unfoldingword.org/dashboard/
Thanks to those stepping out to set this pace for us.
Valerie 2017/12/07
We are translating the New Testament into my husband’s first language. For what it’s worth, we do not translate a New Testament or Bible that is copyrighted. Rather we use as many versions (English, Spanish, inter-lineal Greek, and back-translations of other minority languages) as we can get our hands on. This allows us to get to the meaning as well as finding other ways of translating a given idea, concept, and/or verse.